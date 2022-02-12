Scholarship sought for researchers

The ABVP has demanded that research scholars of HPU should also get scholarships, like the research scholars of central universities. ABVP's Akash Negi said the research scholars at central universities get Rs 4,000 per month and the state government should offer the same amount to researchers at HPU as well. Bus service should also be provided to students appearing in competitive exams, Negi added.

SFI wants hostels to open

The SFI has submitted a memorandum to the HPU chief warden, demanding that hostels be opened without any delay. The SFI said while all educational institutions had been opened in the state, the administration was still not opening the university. Exams were to be held in March but the libraries were not fully operational till now, the student body said.

ABVP seeks digital bus passes

The ABVP has demanded digital bus passes for students. It said the students have to stand in long queues at the bus pass counters to make or renew the passes. Shilpa Kumari said students should get the facility of getting their passes made at their respective institutions.