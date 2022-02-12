Scholarship sought for researchers

The ABVP has demanded that research scholars of HPU should also get scholarships, like the research scholars of central universities. ABVP's Akash Negi said the research scholars at central universities get Rs 4,000 per month and the state government should offer the same amount to researchers at HPU as well. Bus service should also be provided to students appearing in competitive exams, Negi added.
SFI wants hostels to open
The SFI has submitted a memorandum to the HPU chief warden, demanding that hostels be opened without any delay. The SFI said while all educational institutions had been opened in the state, the administration was still not opening the university. Exams were to be held in March but the libraries were not fully operational till now, the student body said.
ABVP seeks digital bus passes
The ABVP has demanded digital bus passes for students. It said the students have to stand in long queues at the bus pass counters to make or renew the passes. Shilpa Kumari said students should get the facility of getting their passes made at their respective institutions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction
Royal Challengers Bangalore buy back Harshal Patel for Rs 10...
Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...
CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh
Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...