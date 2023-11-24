Scholarship test at Pinegrove School

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 23

Pinegrove School, Dharampur, will conduct an admission test for enrolling two girl students on 100 per cent free scholarship on December 17 at their Subathu school.

The school started enrolling two bright girls from government schools of Solan district on 100 per cent scholarship every year in 2016. “The gesture to offer completely free education at our residential school to two meritorious girls reflects our commitment towards making public education more diverse and inclusive,” said Executive Director Capt AJ Singh, who is also the recipient of the prestigious HP State Civilian Award — Prerna Srot Sammaan-2023.

He said awareness was being spread with the assistance of the Deputy Commissioner and through a nodal officer to assist Pinegrove School in ensuring the smooth conduct of the selection process among the parents of Solan district. “Through the admission test, we will identify bright girl students who are 10 years old and studying in Class V at a government school,” he said.

“The top two candidates shall be selected for admission to the school on 100 per cent scholarship,” he added.

Reiterating his commitment towards the humanitarian cause, he presented a cheque for Rs 11 lakh to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on November 20.

