Scholarship test at Pinegrove School

Shimla, November 23
Pinegrove School, Dharampur, will conduct an admission test for enrolling two girl students on 100 per cent free scholarship on December 17 at their Subathu school.
The school started enrolling two bright girls from government schools of Solan district on 100 per cent scholarship every year in 2016. “The gesture to offer completely free education at our residential school to two meritorious girls reflects our commitment towards making public education more diverse and inclusive,” said Executive Director Capt AJ Singh, who is also the recipient of the prestigious HP State Civilian Award — Prerna Srot Sammaan-2023.
He said awareness was being spread with the assistance of the Deputy Commissioner and through a nodal officer to assist Pinegrove School in ensuring the smooth conduct of the selection process among the parents of Solan district. “Through the admission test, we will identify bright girl students who are 10 years old and studying in Class V at a government school,” he said.
“The top two candidates shall be selected for admission to the school on 100 per cent scholarship,” he added.
Reiterating his commitment towards the humanitarian cause, he presented a cheque for Rs 11 lakh to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on November 20.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Snag set right, drilling to resume
Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe...
Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi
Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...
Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media
A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...
4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa
The accident takes place on Thursday evening
J-K L-G, Northern army commander, police pay tributes to 5 soldiers killed in Rajouri encounter
The mortal remains of the five army personnel are brought to...