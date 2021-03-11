Himachal school board staff to get 6th pay panel scales

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 7

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) in a meeting held here today decided to increase the scholarship amount given to meritorious students of Class X and XII and implement the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations for its employees from January 1, 2016.

Book distribution centre to be renamed as Arya Bhat Sadan Vedic mathematics as a subject to be introduced from Class III to V, music from Class VI to XII and moral education from Class V to X

A sound-proof hall to be built at a cost of Rs 2crore

The book distribution centre of the board to be renamed as Arya Bhat Sadan

The title of the Class X book, ‘Freedom Struggle of India’, to be changed to ‘Indian history’

In case of death, employees covered under the new pension scheme to be given the benefit of the new defined rules of the contributory pension scheme

Board Chairman SK Soni, while talking to The Tribune, said that it was decided at the meeting to increase the scholarship given to 400 students, who attain meritorious positions in the Class X board exams, from Rs 14,000 to Rs 24,400. The scholarship is given for two years till they complete their schooling, he added.

He said that the board decided to increase the scholarship given to 100 students, who attain meritorious positions in the Class XII board exams in Arts and Commerce streams, from Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000. The scholarship given to 100 students, who attain meritorious positions in the Class XII science board exams, has been increased from Rs 60,000 to Rs 85,000. The scholarship is given for the period till they complete graduation.

Soni said that the board also decided to add single girl child and differently-abled children to the categories of students who are given Dr Radhakrishnan scholarships. The board gives these scholarships to 14 Class X students and 14 Class XII students. Now, in Class X, the scholarship would be given to 11 students in the open category, one differently-abled child and two students, who are single girl children.

Soni said that in Class XII, the scholarship would be given to 10 students in the open category, one differently-abled child and three students, who are single girl children. Dr Radhakrishnan scholarships are given from the interest earned by the board on the Rs 21 lakh corpus kept for the purpose. The amount given to the students varies according to their economic condition and merit.

He said that it was also decided to increase the annual grant given to affiliated schools from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000. The grant would be given to the schools, both private and government, on the basis of the work done in the field of environment, culture and IT.