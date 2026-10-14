School complex system: Govt cites benefits, teachers flag concerns

The standoff between the state government and the Primary Teachers’ Federation (PTF) over the school complex system continues, with PTF members staging a chain fast outside the Directorate of School Education for more than two and a half months.

At the heart of the dispute is the government’s move to bring the entire school education system, from pre-primary to senior secondary level, under a single administrative structure. Under the system, a senior secondary school and nearby schools are grouped into a single complex, with the senior secondary school principal acting as its administrative head.

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“We are open to suggestions from primary teachers and other stakeholders. However, reforms are necessary to improve learning outcomes. If we do not undertake reforms such as the school complex system, we will continue to lose students to private schools,” says Education Minister Rohit Thakur.

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According to the government, the system will improve coordination, facilitate resource-sharing and prevent the disruption of studies due to a shortage of teachers. “If a school in the complex faces a shortage of teachers, the principal can depute teachers there from within the system so that studies are not affected there even for a day,” says Ashish Kohli, Director of School Education.

He says that primary and higher school sections have traditionally functioned in silos, with little coordination between them. The new system seeks to bridge this gap by facilitating the sharing of teachers and resources such as libraries, laboratories and mid-day meal facilities.

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The system particularly benefits nearly 3,300 single-teacher primary schools and around 150 middle schools. The government says that teachers from neighbouring schools are deputed when the sole teacher is on leave, ensuring that studies are not affected. “The arrangement is also in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy-2020,” says Kohli.

The PTF, however, wants the government to withdraw the system, describing it as a stopgap arrangement that cannot substitute regular recruitment to fill vacancies in the primary education sector. “There is a shortage of around 6,000 JBT teachers. Instead of filling these posts, the government has resorted to a stopgap arrangement,” says Ramesh Sharma, president of the PTF.

The federation also questions the suitability of teachers trained to teach higher classes for handling primary-level students. It says that teaching young children requires a different approach and specialised skills.

The primary school teachers contend that the new arrangement has diluted the roles of Centre Head Teachers and Block Elementary Education Officers. They say that the existing administrative structure was functioning adequately and question the need for a change. “Why fix something that is not broken?” Sharma asks. About the claim that primary school teachers are resisting the school complex system because it places them under a higher monitoring authority, Sharma says that they have no objection to any monitoring mechanism and that the department can authorise anyone to monitor or inspect primary schools.

The administration, however, questions their resistance to the new arrangement, saying that teachers in other categories, including high school headmasters, have accepted to work under the administrative control of senior secondary school principals. “Other teachers have no problem functioning under a principal. We fail to understand why only primary teachers have issues, particularly when neither their posts nor their promotional avenues are being affected by the system,” says Kohli.

A senior secondary school principal says that the new system will particularly benefit primary schools. “Teachers from higher classes can step in when primary teachers are on leave. Unlike in the past, primary schools will not have to be locked because a teacher is unavailable,” he adds.

The principal says that the system has also improved coordination among students and teachers within a complex. Students from nearby primary schools with low enrolment are brought to the senior secondary school to participate in sports and cultural activities, while teachers also visit these schools to organise activities. “Many of these schools have only 10 to 20 students, making it difficult to organise sports and cultural activities. The school complex system brings them into a larger group and provides opportunities to them that they did not have earlier,” he adds.