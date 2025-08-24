DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / School holds cervical cancer vaccination drive

School holds cervical cancer vaccination drive

More than 120 students, aged 9 years and above, received the HPV vaccine
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Auckland House School for Girls organised cervical vancer vaccination drive in Shimla on Saturday.
In a pioneering step towards preventive healthcare, Auckland House School for Girls organised its first-ever cervical cancer vaccination drive at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here today. More than 120 students, aged 9 years and above, received the HPV vaccine.

Speaking on the occasion, principal Smaraki Samantaroy said the vaccination drive was the result of a health awareness workshop held two months ago by Dr Alok, where parents, teachers, and students were sensitised about the importance of vaccination in preventing cervical cancer and ensuring a healthier future.

“At Auckland House School, the health and well-being of our children matters more than anything else. This vaccination drive was organised at concessional rates because for us, it is not about business but about safeguarding the lives of our students. As a responsible institution, we are equally committed to the health of our students and society at large. After all, when a woman is healthy, she safeguards the well-being of an entire family” the principal said.

“The school’s initiative reflects its dedication to not only academic excellence but also holistic development, nurturing healthy and responsible citizens for tomorrow,” she added.

She also expressed her gratitude towards IGMC staff for making it a grand success.

