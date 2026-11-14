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Home / Himachal Pradesh / School lecturers demand 95% quota in principal promotions

School lecturers demand 95% quota in principal promotions

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:44 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Members of the The Himachal Pradesh School Lecturers Association meet Education Minister Rohit Thakur in Shimla on Friday.
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The Himachal Pradesh School Lecturers Association (HPSLA) has demanded an increase in the promotion quota for school lecturers to the post of principal from the existing 50 per cent to 95 per cent, citing a large number of vacancies and prolonged delays in promotions.

The association submitted a 10-point charter of demands to Education Minister Rohit Thakur, seeking time-bound redressal of long-pending service-related issues.

Led by its state president, Ajay Negi, the delegation pointed out that nearly 400 government senior secondary schools were functioning without regular principals. Negi said several eligible lecturers had completed 26 to 27 years or more of service but were still awaiting promotion.

He urged the government to promote eligible lecturers against the available vacancies without further delay.

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Among its other demands, the association sought the removal of the word 'New' from the designation 'School Lecturer (New)', introduced in 2019, to ensure uniformity in the designation. It also demanded an increase in the initial pay from Rs 43,000 to Rs 47,000.

The HPSLA further sought promotional opportunities for eligible lecturers possessing NET/SET or PhD qualifications to the post of Assistant Professor in the college cadre.

The association also demanded a uniform service policy, job security and payment of salaries during summer and winter vacations for teachers appointed in CBSE-affiliated schools.

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The delegation urged the government to implement High Court judgments relating to lecturers' service matters. It also called for free computer education for students of classes XI and XII, along with adequate laboratory facilities in schools.

The association urged the Education Minister to take up the demands on priority and ensure their resolution within a stipulated timeframe.

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