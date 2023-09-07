School mgmt constructs tin sheds by taking donations

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, September 6

After their classrooms were damaged due to heavy rains last month, the staff of Government Senior Secondary School, Kahlog, in Kandaghat subdivision have constructed tin sheds to accommodate students by collecting donations.

Having 267 students, the school suffered a huge damage due to heavy rain that lashed the area in August. “Muck filled the rooms after the retaining walls caved in. Four classrooms were damaged between August 7 and 9. The roof also suffered damage,” said school Principal Sunita Kashyap.

Students from villages, including Tundal, Benu, Sadhupul, Aljo, Bagetu, situated within a radius of 7-8 km, study in the school that has 26 teachers.

On August 16, the passage leading to the upper floor of the school building was also damaged following heavy rain. “We are unable to use two laboratories due to the weakening of the foundation. These portions are at risk of collapse and require immediate repairs,” said the Principal.

As classrooms were damaged, half of the students were forced to sit in the open. Since rain had wreaked havoc across the state, no immediate help was available to repair the damaged portion of the school, she said.

At that time, the staff and school management decided to collect donations for erecting tin sheds for the students. “The staff made concerted efforts and Rs 4.2 lakh were collected within a few days. That money has been utilised to construct tin sheds where all students have been accommodated. The management now plans to begin repair of the school building,” the Principal said.

Deputy Director, Higher Education, Solan, Jagdish Negi said, “Fifty-seven school buildings have suffered damage due to rain, causing a loss of around Rs 4.86 crore. A few schools have shifted to alternative buildings, while the schools where the damage is partial are running classes from the rooms that are safe.”

“Permission has been sought from the Director, Higher Education, to shift the Kahlog school to a nearby building leased out to Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Trust, which has been lying vacant,” said the official.

