School plans to set up ‘vatika’ for students

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 10

Government Senior Secondary School, Sandhu, has approached University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, to help the school set up a ‘vatika’ on the school premises.

“It’s the first time any school has approached us for setting up a ‘vatika’ on its premises. The ‘vatika’ will have ornamental flowers, herbal and medicinal plants, the already existing apple trees, and several lawns,” said SR Dhiman, head of Department of Floriculture, UHF, Nauni.

The idea behind the project is to offer students an open laboratory for horticulture and floriculture as many students opt for agriculture as a subject

Located on the Shimla-Kinnaur highway, around 40 km from Shimla, the school has a lot of vacant land and the School Management Committee has decided to use it for the construction of a park. Incidentally, the funds required for the project will be raised by the School Management Committee. “The idea behind the project is to offer students an open laboratory for horticulture and floriculture. Many students opt for agriculture as a subject and they will benefit immensely from the project,” said school principal Rajinder Khasia.

Dhiman said if the students learnt about flowers, nurseries and their maintenance in the school itself, it will give them an edge over others while looking for employment. “There is good scope for employment in floriculture. These children will be better equipped for these jobs. Also, they can even start their own work,” he said.

Khasia said the school would need to generate an income from the park for its maintenance. “We are eyeing tourism sector for generating income from the park. As per the tourism data, around 2.5 lakh tourists, including around 5,000 foreign tourists, visit Kinnaur annually. Even if a fraction of these tourists visit the vatika, we can earn good income through ticketing,” he said.

“Also, the project is in sync with New Education Policy, which says that by 2025 at least 50 per cent students passing out from Class XII should have a vocational diploma. Class XII in Agriculture is equivalent to an IIT diploma,” he said.

Even as plans are afoot to build a beautiful park, the school building is in pretty bad conditions. The Education Department has transferred the budget to the PWD for a new building, but the latter hasn’t started the work yet. “Designs have been sent for checking and clearance. Once it is done, we will float the tenders,” said PWD Executive Engineer Ravi Bhatti.