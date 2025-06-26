School principal booked for raping, assaulting subordinate at Shimla village

A school principal has been booked for allegedly raping and assaulting a woman in Theog subdivision in Shimla district.

According to a complaint filed by the woman in the Theog police station, she stated that she had been working at a school in Mohari village since September 12, 2024. She alleged that the principal of the school forced physical relations with her and took her pictures. She alleged that the accused blackmailed her and raped her on multiple occasions.

On March 25, when she resisted, the accused assaulted her with a belt and on May 24, the accused came to her room and broke the door. The woman then approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused after which a case was registered against him and an investigation was initiated.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Theog, Siddharth Sharma confirmed the report and said a case under Sections 64 (rape),74 (assault), 79 (insulting a woman's modesty), 332(c) (house-trespass), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 3(5) (common intention in criminal acts) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, had been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.