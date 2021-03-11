School reopens at Lahaul village after 13 years

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 30

A primary school was reopened at Rarik village under Darcha Panchayat of Lahaul and Spiti after 13 years yesterday. It will benefit students of two remote villages, Rarik and Chhika.

Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda inaugurated the school. It was shut down by the government in 2009 due to lack of adequate number of students. The minister stated, “On the demand of the residents of Rarik and Chhika villages, I had raised this issue with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He gave the approval to reopen the school. Due to the lack of school facilities nearby, the students of both villages had been suffering a lot. They had to travel a long distance to reach a school.”