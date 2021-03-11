School timings changed in Kangra

Dharamsala, May 20
Owing to heat wave, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal has changed schools timings in the district. As per the orders issued today the school timings in the district will now be 7.45 am to 1 pm. The new timings of schools will be implemented from May 23 till further orders.
