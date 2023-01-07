School timings changed in Una

Una, January 6
In view of the extreme cold wave, Una District Magistrate Raghav Sharma today ordered new timings for schools in the district. As per the notification, all government and private schools in the district shall function from 9.30 am to 3 pm. The reduced time shall be compensated by doing away with morning prayers and lunch break. The new timings will remain effective till January 31.
Meanwhile, most parts of the district remain covered in dense fog, particularly from late evenings to about mid-afternoon.
