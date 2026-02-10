DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / School van from Uttarakhand fined Rs 45K for violations

School van from Uttarakhand fined Rs 45K for violations

On verification, officials found that the van lacked a valid inter-state permit to operate in Himachal Pradesh and had not paid the mandatory state road tax

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 08:43 PM Feb 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The vehicle intercepted during a routine checking drive near Matralion in the Patti Natha Singh area of Paonta Sahib.
Advertisement
An Uttarakhand-registered van illegally ferrying private school students was fined Rs 45,000 by the Transport Department in Sirmaur district.
The vehicle was intercepted during a routine checking drive near Matralion in the Patti Natha Singh area of Paonta Sahib. On verification, officials found that the van lacked a valid inter-state permit to operate in Himachal Pradesh and had not paid the mandatory state road tax.
Despite these violations, the van was being used to transport children of a private school. The operator also failed to produce any agreement or authorisation from the school concerned.
An action was initiated under the Motor Vehicles Act. The vehicle’s registration certificate was seized, barring its operation until statutory requirements are met.
Sirmaur Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Sona Chandel said the department would maintain strict enforcement of law as far as vehicles ferrying students are concerned. She noted that unauthorised vehicles operating without valid permits, tax clearance and safety compliance posed risks, particularly on hill roads. She also urged parents and school managements to ensure that children travel only in authorised and compliant vehicles.
Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts