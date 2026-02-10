School van from Uttarakhand fined Rs 45K for violations

An Uttarakhand-registered van illegally ferrying private school students was fined Rs 45,000 by the Transport Department in Sirmaur district.

The vehicle was intercepted during a routine checking drive near Matralion in the Patti Natha Singh area of Paonta Sahib. On verification, officials found that the van lacked a valid inter-state permit to operate in Himachal Pradesh and had not paid the mandatory state road tax.

Despite these violations, the van was being used to transport children of a private school. The operator also failed to produce any agreement or authorisation from the school concerned.

An action was initiated under the Motor Vehicles Act. The vehicle’s registration certificate was seized, barring its operation until statutory requirements are met.

Sirmaur Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Sona Chandel said the department would maintain strict enforcement of law as far as vehicles ferrying students are concerned. She noted that unauthorised vehicles operating without valid permits, tax clearance and safety compliance posed risks, particularly on hill roads. She also urged parents and school managements to ensure that children travel only in authorised and compliant vehicles.