Schoolchildren face inconvenience as road in Shimla blocked following landslide

Shimla, August 17
Schoolchildren faced inconvenience on Wednesday morning as a road was blocked near Bemloe in Shimla since Tuesday night following a landslide triggered by intermittent rains.
Two vehicles were damaged in the slide near the forest office on Cart Road.
A large number of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road in the morning and a large number of students could not reach school on time.
The traffic was diverted via Khalini-Kanlog-Bemloe road and Chhota Shimla Oak Over Lift road.
Vehicular traffic was later restored.
