Schoolchildren face inconvenience as road in Shimla blocked following landslide

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 17

Schoolchildren faced inconvenience on Wednesday morning as a road was blocked near Bemloe in Shimla since Tuesday night following a landslide triggered by intermittent rains.

Two vehicles were damaged in the slide near the forest office on Cart Road.

A large number of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road in the morning and a large number of students could not reach school on time.

The traffic was diverted via Khalini-Kanlog-Bemloe road and Chhota Shimla Oak Over Lift road.

Vehicular traffic was later restored.