Schoolgirl kidnapped, raped in Barotiwala

Tribune News Service

Solan,February 23

A 15-year-old schoolgirl, who was going for tuition classes, was pulled into a car from Haripur village and taken to Mandhala village by two youths, one of whom raped her this evening.

The girl raised the alarm following which villagers came to her rescue at Mandhala. They caught hold of the youths and handed them to police.

DSP Sahil Arora said, “An FIR is being registered on a complaint made by the victim’s father under Sections 363, 376 of the IPC for kidnapping and rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Two youths involved in the crime have been apprehended and the car has been seized. Further probe was underway to ascertain if the youths were known to the victim.”

This is the third such incident in this bordering industrial belt in the last fortnight where women have been raped. While in the first case, an industrial worker, who was going home after day’s work, was dragged and raped by a man at Bhud village, in the second case a 13-year old girl was pulled into a car and sexually assaulted by two youths.

Though accused have been arrested in both cases, it reflects the deteriorating law and order situation in this industrial belt and the safety of women has come under the scanner.