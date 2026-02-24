DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Schools asked to apply online for renewal of recognition

Schools asked to apply online for renewal of recognition

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 07:47 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
Deputy Director of Elementary Education Rajeev Thakur has said that applications for the renewal of recognition of private schools in Sirmaur district for the 2026-27 session as well as fresh recognition valid from 2026 to 2031 will be accepted online.

He said that all applications must be submitted on the designated website by March 15. No offline applications would be entertained under any circumstance. The entire process would be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, and the Himachal Pradesh Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2011.

Schools running pre-primary to Class V are required to submit applications online along with the prescribed fee to the Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO) concerned. Institutions operating from Class I to VIII or Class VI to VIII will have to submit applications online to the Deputy Director of Elementary Education.

