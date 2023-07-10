Schools, colleges closed in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 9

The government has closed all schools (government and private) affiliated to the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and all colleges (government and private) affiliated to the HPU and Sardar Patel University for two days due to adverse climatic conditions.

“We took the decision to close schools and colleges for two days after discussing the matter with the CM. The educational institutions will reopen on July 12 only after the conditions have been reviewed,” said Education Minister Rohit Thakur.