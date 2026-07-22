Schools, colleges shut in Kullu’s Ani, Banjar, Nirman subdivisions today

The Kullu district administration has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the Ani, Banjar and Nirmand subdivisions on Wednesday in view of an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), continuous rainfall and widespread road disruptions.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chandra Sharma directed that all government and private schools, colleges, anganwadi centres, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and other educational institutions in the three subdivisions remain closed today.

Advertisement

The administration said continuous rain had triggered landslides and blocked roads at several places, disrupting movement and increasing the risk to students, teachers and other staff.

Advertisement

The district administration has appealed to the general public to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas.