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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Schools, colleges shut in Kullu’s Ani, Banjar, Nirman subdivisions today

Schools, colleges shut in Kullu’s Ani, Banjar, Nirman subdivisions today

Continuous rain had triggered landslides and blocked roads at several places

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:42 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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The swollen Beas River flows through Kullu town amid low-hanging clouds following continuous monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Image credit/PTI
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The Kullu district administration has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the Ani, Banjar and Nirmand subdivisions on Wednesday in view of an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), continuous rainfall and widespread road disruptions.

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Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chandra Sharma directed that all government and private schools, colleges, anganwadi centres, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and other educational institutions in the three subdivisions remain closed today.

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The administration said continuous rain had triggered landslides and blocked roads at several places, disrupting movement and increasing the risk to students, teachers and other staff.

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The district administration has appealed to the general public to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas.

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