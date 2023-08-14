Schools, colleges to remain shut in Himachal today

Shimla, August 13
In the wake of heavy rainfall in the state, all schools will remain closed on August 14. An order to this effect was issued by Secretary Education Abhishek Jain. The order said all schools and colleges, government as well as private, will remain close on Monday.
The order has been issued keeping in view the safety and security of students because of incessant rain that has wreaked havoc in the state for the past two days. The Meteorology Department has predicted rain in the coming days. After heavy rainfall in past two days, landslides have been reported in different parts of the state.
DCs/SDMs of some districts had issued orders separately for closure of all schools, medical and engineering colleges, including that of Shimla, Bilaspur and Kangra, among others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...