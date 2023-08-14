Schools, colleges to remain shut in Himachal today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 13

In the wake of heavy rainfall in the state, all schools will remain closed on August 14. An order to this effect was issued by Secretary Education Abhishek Jain. The order said all schools and colleges, government as well as private, will remain close on Monday.

The order has been issued keeping in view the safety and security of students because of incessant rain that has wreaked havoc in the state for the past two days. The Meteorology Department has predicted rain in the coming days. After heavy rainfall in past two days, landslides have been reported in different parts of the state.

DCs/SDMs of some districts had issued orders separately for closure of all schools, medical and engineering colleges, including that of Shimla, Bilaspur and Kangra, among others.

#Shimla