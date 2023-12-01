Schools to hold career counselling after exams

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 30

The Directorate of Higher Education has issued exhaustive guidelines on utilising the first 15 days of the academic session and the period after the final assessment. The Director, Higher Education, has asked the schools to engage students in curricular and co-curricular activities after the exams are over. Normally, the winter closing schools continue till December 31 and summer closing schools till March 31, even though the exams are over much earlier. “The guidelines have been issued to utilise the period after the exams and the first 15 days of the new session in a more productive manner,” said Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar.

In the days after the final assessment, the schools have been advised to organise interactive sessions on health and wellness, encourage additional reading and conduct guest lectures to expose students to real-world application of their studies. Career counselling and cultural programmes are some other activities the schools can organise.

Besides, schools have been told to start the teaching-learning process from Day 1 of the academic session. In the first 15 days of the new academic session, the schools will assess the learning gaps from the result of the previous class and take remedial measures. Also, the progress of each child would be shared with his parents regularly. The progress made by the child in different subjects will be part of the student’s portfolio.