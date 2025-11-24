Science Congress in HPU on Feb 27-28

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) will organise the Science Congress on its campus in Shimla on February 27 and 28 next year, said Prof JS Dhiman, Dean, Planning and Teachers’ Matters of the university, yesterday.

Dhiman said that the aim of the upcoming event was to bring together scientists, academicians, research scholars, students, policymakers, industrialists and other stakeholders on a common platform to deliberate on contemporary scientific issues, technological innovations and themes related to sustainable development in the present context.

He said that a detailed schedule, thematic areas, guidelines for abstract submission, registration process and other relevant information would be issued shortly.