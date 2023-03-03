Science Day celebrated

Palampur, March 2
National Science Day was celebrated in the College of Basic Science in CSK HP Agriculture University on Tuesday. HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said that “Global science and Global well being” was the theme of National Science Day this year. He paid tributes to Sir CV Raman, who had discovered ‘Raman effect’ this day in 1928. For his discovery, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.
The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the college for organising the day every year. Anita Singh, Dean, said that various competitions such as poster making, debates and declamation were organised to mark the day. Around 24 students participated in the competitions. Teachers highlighted the importance of science and technology in people’s daily life.
