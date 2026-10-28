'Science on wheels' takes science beyond textbooks in Himachal

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, in collaboration with Plaksha University, SAS Nagar in Punjab, and the Igniting Dreams of Young Minds (IDYM) Foundation, has launched the ‘Science on Wheels’ initiative in Himachal Pradesh to promote hands-on science education among school students, particularly those from rural and remote areas.

The Himachal Pradesh leg of the programme was recently inaugurated at IIT-Mandi Campus School in the presence of IIT-Mandi Director Prof Laxmidhar Behera, who was the chief guest of the event. Supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Central Government, through the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), the initiative aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical scientific learning.

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Having already reached more than 7,500 students in 70 schools of Chhattisgarh and Punjab, the programme now aims to cover 50 schools in Himachal Pradesh. It has been rolled out in Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra districts.

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After the launch of the programme, the ‘Science on Wheels’ team began visiting government senior secondary schools in Mandi district, including those in Badog, Baggi (K), Bari Gumanu, Batheri and Deori.

The programme targets students of Class VI to XII, offering around six hours of interactive learning at each school. The sessions focus on four key themes: space technology, robotics, sustainability and water filtration. Through demonstrations and hands-on activities, the students are encouraged to explore scientific concepts beyond textbooks and develop curiosity, creativity and rational thinking.

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Prof Behera said that the initiative would help nurture scientific interest among children, who would play an important role in building a self-reliant India. He added that merely demonstrating scientific concepts was not enough and stressed the need to encourage students to develop technologies that could contribute to India’s scientific advancement.

Deshraj Sharma, principal of IIT-Mandi Campus School, said that the programme was providing students in underserved areas with opportunities to experience scientific equipment and experiments that might otherwise remain inaccessible to them. He added that such exposure could broaden their perspectives and open up new avenues for the future.

A major attraction at the launch event was a live hydro-rocket demonstration, which illustrated the scientific principles of force, pressure and motion. The students enthusiastically participated in the activity and saw how classroom concepts could be applied in practice.

Prof Surya Prakash Upadhyay, Prof Rahul Vaish and Prof Shaily Mahendra of the University of California, Los Angeles, who is at present working as an international environmental expert at the IIT-Mandi, attended the event. Prof Mahendra felicitated the ‘Science on Wheels’ team.

The project is led by Dr Rucha Joshi of Plaksha University, with experts from the IIT-Mandi, Plaksha University and the IDYM Foundation contributing to its implementation. The programme will expand to other districts of the state in the coming weeks, bringing practical science education to more students across Himachal Pradesh.