Science, space exploration workshop at Dagshai school

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 21

In a bid to inculcate scientific temper among students, a three-day science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and space exploration workshop was held at Army Public School, Dagshai. The workshop concluded last evening.

Designed to promote interest in STEM, the workshop helped students learn about the latest advancements in space exploration and technologies that made it possible.

The workshop featured a variety of activities and interactive presentations. From designing and building model rockets to programming and controlling remote rovers, students got an opportunity know how to work in the field of space exploration.

Scientists and engineers shared their experiences and insights with students while talking about challenges and rewards of working in the space and the importance of STEM education.