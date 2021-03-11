Scientist bags SERB award

Palampur, May 21
Dr Priti Sharma, who hails from Palampur city and works as an Assistant Professor at School of Agricultural Biotechnology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been awarded the prestigious SERB International Research Experience Award. She will visit the University of Missouri, USA, for the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB)-supported training. She will work on the development of an efficient in vivo haploid induction system in maize through gene-editing.
