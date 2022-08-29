Mandi: Scientist Dr Chiranjit Parmar donates 300 books to Thunag college

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 28

Dr Chiranjit Parmar, a horticulture scientist hailing from Mandi district, has donated 300 books to the College of Forestry and Horticulture at Thunag and 200 books to the district jail here.

Talking to The Tribune Parmar said, “I owned a large collection of books. But I have been frequently facing ailments owing to old age so I have started donating my books so that they can be used properly. A few months back, I had gifted all my Hindi books along with a steel bookcase to the district Jail. Now, I have donated over 300 books of horticulture to the College of Horticulture and Forestry as there is no one in my family who can use these books.”

The books donated to the collection included some rare reference books like the CSIR’s ‘The Wealth of India’, ‘Flora of British India’ by Hooker and ‘A Dictionary of the Economic Products of India’ by George Watt, and ‘Indian Medicinal Plants’ by George Watt. The present value of the books was around Rs 2 lakh, Parmar said. Parmar has been working on wild and lesser known fruits since 1972.

#Mandi