Scientist reviews natural farming research project at Palampur varsity

An ongoing collaborative research project between Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) was reviewed by a senior IRRI scientist during a visit to the university.

Panneerselvam Peramaiyan, Project Leader (Cropping Systems Agronomy) at the IRRI South Asia Regional Centre (IRRI-SARC), Varanasi, visited the university to review research activities under the project, titled “Evidencing the impact of natural farming transitions on productivity, profitability, soil health and environmental security in rice-based cropping systems of Himachal Pradesh”.

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The project has been operational at the research farm of the Department of Organic Agriculture and Natural Farming since 2025. It aims to assess the impact of natural farming practices on rice productivity, profitability, soil health and environmental security, while developing sustainable rice-based cropping systems suited to the agro-climatic conditions of Himachal Pradesh.

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Peramaiyan held discussions with Janardan Singh, Director (Extension Education) and Principal Investigator of the project, on strengthening research activities and exploring opportunities to involve students in ongoing field trials and demonstrations across the state.

He later visited the research farm and inspected the experimental trials, with particular focus on the performance of the kharif rice crop. He also reviewed the results of previous trials and assessed the progress of the current research activities.

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Peramaiyan expressed satisfaction with the crop’s performance and appreciated the efforts of the university’s scientists and research staff involved in implementing the project. He emphasised the importance of field-based research in developing farming practices that are both productive and environmentally sustainable.