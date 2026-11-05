Scientists call for climate-smart strategies to tackle crop diseases

Scientists, researchers and academicians highlighted the need to integrate advanced diagnostics, climate-smart disease management strategies and collaborative research to address emerging plant health challenges and ensure sustainable agricultural production and long-term food security.

This emerged on the second and final day of the two-day National Symposium on “Next-Generation Plant Health Strategies for Climate Resilience, Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture” at ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI), Shimla. Deliberations were held on emerging plant diseases, climate change, sustainable agriculture and innovative plant health management strategies.

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The participants emphasised strengthening multidisciplinary research, promoting innovative plant protection technologies, encouraging greater collaboration between research institutions and industry and translating scientific advances into practical solutions for farmers.

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At the concluding ceremony, scientists, researchers and young scholars were honoured for outstanding research contributions and academic excellence. Ritu Bala received the Fellow Award, Priyanka Negi the Best PhD Thesis Award and Shailja Gupta the MSc Award. Arshia Prashar and Sugasha Gautam were honoured under the IPS NJ Narasimha Award, while Dinesh Kumar and Deepika Rawat received the APS-IPS Travel Grants.

CPRI Director Brajesh Singh said that the symposium provided a common platform for scientists, researchers, academicians, industry representatives and young scholars to exchange knowledge and explore collaborative solutions to emerging agricultural challenges.

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He said the first technical session of oral presentations on the second day was chaired by J Kumar, former Joint Director, ICAR-NIBSM, Raipur, with Dharmesh Gupta as co-chairman and Aarti Shukla as rapporteur. It featured four invited lectures and six oral presentations on topics including the wheat disease scenario in India, the journey of the Himalayan common bean landrace KRC-5 to the global discovery of Co-18, detection and management of microorganisms associated with egg contamination, and mycorrhizal symbiosis as a natural strategy for climate-resilient agriculture and forestry.

The second technical session had nine oral presentations on climate-induced crop diseases, their emerging patterns and management strategies. The third and fourth sessions presented findings on the influence of climate variability on disease emergence, pathogen behaviour, crop productivity and sustainable disease management across crops. The fifth session gave researchers a platform to present their work on plant health management.

A special session on “Farmer-Industry-Researcher-Policy Convergence for One Health and Sustainable Plant Health Innovations” was also held to strengthen collaboration among researchers, farmers, industry and policymakers. Representatives of pesticide, crop protection and agricultural input companies presented their products, technologies and solutions.

Awards were also presented to outstanding researchers across the five oral presentation sessions, and excellence in poster presentations was recognised under five thematic categories.