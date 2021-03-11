Scoop the poop or face action: Shimla MC to pet owners

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 3

The Shimla Municipal Corporation is all set to act tough against dog owners who let their pets defecate on the streets. “Negligence on part of pet owners is causing insanitary conditions in the city. This is a violation of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (Control of Pet Dogs) Bye-laws 2007 and will invite punitive action,” said MC Commissioner Ashish Kohli.

As per Section 4 (V) of the bye-laws, no owner shall allow dog to defecate on roads, streets or drains within the municipal limits. “It shall be the duty of the person concerned to scoop the poop and dispose it of in a proper manner,” Kohli said.

Over a year ago, the MC had decided to name and shame offenders by displaying their names and photos on an LED screen on The Mall. The police were even directed to lodge FIRs. But the directions were not implemented.

Kohli said, “It is difficult to apprehend those flouting the norms. We will now use CCTV cameras to identify the offenders and challan them. We have also set up special squads to keep an eye on the erring pet owners.”

He said people were also required to get their pet registered on the payment of the registration fee and an annual licence fee as per Section 304 of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 1994.

