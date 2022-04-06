Scooter falls into rivulet, 1 dies

Chamba, April 5
A woman was killed and another went missing after the scooter which they were riding skidded off the road and fell into the Sal rivulet near Machhrali Mata Mandi on the Chamba-Sahoo road here last night, a report said.
The police immediately reached the spot and recovered the body of the deceased, identified as Ritu. However, search is on to trace the missing woman, the report said.—
