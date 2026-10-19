Scorpio driver smashes bus windows, mob damages SUV in Solan

A commotion broke out near the vegetable market on National Highway-5 in Solan on Saturday evening after the driver of a Haryana-registered Scorpio allegedly smashed the windows of a private bus and later attempted to flee, triggering panic among commuters and local residents.

According to eyewitnesses, the Scorpio driver first damaged the bus windows and left the spot. When he returned a short while later, local residents tried to stop him. However, he allegedly drove recklessly in an attempt to escape, creating a potentially dangerous situation on the busy highway.

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As the driver attempted to flee towards Chandigarh, some locals moved to the opposite lane and managed to stop the vehicle. An enraged crowd subsequently smashed the Scorpio’s windows and assaulted the driver. The incident drew a large gathering, disrupting traffic on the highway for some time.

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Police personnel intervened to bring the situation under control. Additional SP Ramesh Sharma also reached the spot following the incident. Solan SP Sai Dattatreya said the police team present near the site intervened promptly, preventing the situation from escalating and averting a possible major accident.

“Neither party was injured during the incident. Two vehicles were damaged during the altercation. One was damaged by the Scorpio driver, while the other was damaged by the mob, which was angered by the driver’s aggressive behaviour,” the SP said. The private bus driver is a resident of Sirmaur district, while the Scorpio driver hails from Haryana.

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An FIR has been registered at Sadar police station and an investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and examine all aspects of the incident.

Meanwhile, the police appealed to the public to remain calm and follow traffic rules while driving. They urged people not to take the law into their own hands in the event of a dispute and to inform the police immediately.