Scouts & Guides from Una district honoured

Una, February 10
Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma today honoured 26 cadets of the Bharat Scouts and Guides from Una district who were part of the contingent from Himachal Pradesh at the 18th National Jamboree of the organisation held in Rajasthan.
Guides’ incharge Promila Devi and Nirmala Devi said 350 Scouts and Guides from the state participated in the event held from January 4 to 10 in Pali district of Rajasthan. Nirmala Devi said 13 Scouts and 13 Guides from different educational institutions in Una district were part of the contingent. Incharge of the Scouts contingent Aman Dev said Scouts and Guides from eight foreign countries also participated in the event.
Higher Education Department’s Deputy Director Janak Singh was also present on the occasion. Raghav Sharma presented the certificates of participation to the Scouts and Guides.
