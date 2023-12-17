Scrap godown gutted in Barotiwala area

Solan, December 16
A scrap godown was razed to the ground in a massive fire which erupted at Bated village in the Jharmajri area of Barotiwala this morning. As per the initial estimates, the owner, Nazir Hussain, suffered a loss of Rs 25 lakh.
When the fire-fighters arrived, huge plumes of fire could be seen rising from the godown. The presence of inflammable material inside led to rapid spread of the fire and it took the fire-fighters six hours to bring it under control. Two nearby godowns were saved from damage by the timely action of the fire staff.
The Baddi fire station received information about the incident around 7 am and three fire tenders were dispatched to the site. A team comprising 12 men headed by fire officer Joginder Singh led the firefighting operations. He said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...
Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels
Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD
After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...
2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una
The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...
Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan
The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...