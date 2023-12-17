Scrap godown gutted in Barotiwala area

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 16

A scrap godown was razed to the ground in a massive fire which erupted at Bated village in the Jharmajri area of Barotiwala this morning. As per the initial estimates, the owner, Nazir Hussain, suffered a loss of Rs 25 lakh.

When the fire-fighters arrived, huge plumes of fire could be seen rising from the godown. The presence of inflammable material inside led to rapid spread of the fire and it took the fire-fighters six hours to bring it under control. Two nearby godowns were saved from damage by the timely action of the fire staff.

The Baddi fire station received information about the incident around 7 am and three fire tenders were dispatched to the site. A team comprising 12 men headed by fire officer Joginder Singh led the firefighting operations. He said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

