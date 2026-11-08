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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Screening key weapon against Cancer; over 470 patients identified in Himachal's Hamirpur

Screening key weapon against Cancer; over 470 patients identified in Himachal's Hamirpur

Health Department steps up village-level screening; oral, breast and cervical cancers among those being targeted

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PTI
Hamirpur (HP), Updated At : 12:19 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Awareness and timely screening have emerged as the most effective tools in the battle against cancer, with more than 470 people suffering from cancer identified in Himachal's Hamirpur district over the last three years, officials said on Sunday.

Through the Health Department's screening initiative, 474 cancer patients have been identified in the district over the past three years, 197 in 2024, 152 in 2025, and approximately 125 up to June 2026, said Hamirpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Satish Kumar.

The Health Department urged the public not to ignore symptoms and to undergo regular check-ups to detect the disease at an early stage. The department is extending its reach to every village in the district to facilitate cancer detection.

Screening campaigns are being conducted through 'Ayushman Arogya Mandirs' (health and wellness centres), various healthcare institutions, and special medical camps.

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Community Health Officers (CHOs) and ASHA workers are playing a pivotal role in this effort. CHOs are conducting screenings at the sub-centre level, while ASHA workers are visiting households to gather information regarding potential symptoms using a structured questionnaire, he said.

Individuals exhibiting suspicious symptoms are encouraged to visit healthcare facilities for further testing.

Under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases, regular screening is being conducted for individuals aged 30 and above.

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Special emphasis is placed on screening for oral, breast, and cervical cancers. Through awareness camps, the Health Department is also educating the public about the early signs of cancer, ensuring that any unusual changes are not overlooked.

The CMO said that chemotherapy services are available at the Civil Hospital in Nadaun and the Medical College in Hamirpur. The Health Department has made provisions for 42 types of anti-cancer medications. At these centres, patients receive chemotherapy along with follow-up care.

The patients do not need to be admitted to the hospital for this; after receiving their scheduled treatment, they are sent home the same day.

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Cancer patients identified within the district are undergoing treatment here. However, some patients are also opting to visit healthcare institutions in other districts for more advanced or specialised care, he said.

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