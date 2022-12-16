Scrub typhus a life-threatening disease: Expert

Nurpur, December 15
A lecture on health and vector-borne diseases was delivered at NSS camp organised at Government Senior Secondary School (boys) here today. Dr Dixit Sharma, principal investigator, Department of Animal Sciences, Central University (CU), Kangra, who is working under special project of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Sciences, delivered the lecture.
He said scrub typhus is a vector-borne life-threatening disease, which leads to painful death, if left untreated, he added. “The infection also causes various central nervous system disorders, acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute kidney injury. No vaccine is available for scrub typhus so far,” he said.
Dr Dixit claimed that the disease was prevalent in hilly areas and forest regions of the country. The NSS volunteers were also sensitised about the symptoms and causes of other vector-borne diseases.
