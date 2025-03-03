SCVB Govt College modernises library

Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Government College, Palampur, has taken a significant step towards modernising its library by introducing the Web OPAC (Web Online Public Access Catalog) facility.

This new initiative enhances the digital services already available in the college library. The facility was inaugurated by the principal, Prof. Pankaj Sood, with college librarian Mahesh Sood explaining its various benefits to the audience.

The Web OPAC, integrated with a QR code, allows students and faculty to search for books, check availability and view real-time loan statuses online, making library resources more convenient and accessible. In addition, the college recently launched the One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) service, which enables faculty and students to access a vast collection of journals and theses online, significantly enhancing research opportunities and academic resources.

The N-LIST service is also available for accessing various digital resources.

Prof Pankaj Sood praised Mahesh Sood for his efforts in upgrading the library and congratulated the staff on these advancements. With the introduction of modern features like RFID and smart ID cards, the college library continues to evolve, ensuring better accessibility and efficiency for students and faculty.