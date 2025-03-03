DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / SCVB Govt College modernises library

SCVB Govt College modernises library

Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Government College, Palampur, has taken a significant step towards modernising its library by introducing the Web OPAC (Web Online Public Access Catalog) facility. This new initiative enhances the digital services already available in the college library....
article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 02:55 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prof. Pankaj Sood, with college librarian Mahesh Sood launch the new Web OPAC (Web Online Public Access Catalog) facility.
Advertisement

Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Government College, Palampur, has taken a significant step towards modernising its library by introducing the Web OPAC (Web Online Public Access Catalog) facility.

This new initiative enhances the digital services already available in the college library. The facility was inaugurated by the principal, Prof. Pankaj Sood, with college librarian Mahesh Sood explaining its various benefits to the audience.

The Web OPAC, integrated with a QR code, allows students and faculty to search for books, check availability and view real-time loan statuses online, making library resources more convenient and accessible. In addition, the college recently launched the One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) service, which enables faculty and students to access a vast collection of journals and theses online, significantly enhancing research opportunities and academic resources.

Advertisement

The N-LIST service is also available for accessing various digital resources.

Prof Pankaj Sood praised Mahesh Sood for his efforts in upgrading the library and congratulated the staff on these advancements. With the introduction of modern features like RFID and smart ID cards, the college library continues to evolve, ensuring better accessibility and efficiency for students and faculty.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper