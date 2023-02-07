SDM adopts four anganwari centres

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 6

Mandi Sadar SDM Ritika Jindal has adopted four anganwari centres at Peepal, Shegli, Manthla and Darmayana-2.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Bal Suposhan Yojana, the Women and Child Development Department is running a campaign wherein every Class-I officer has to adopt at least one anganwari centre in the area under their jurisdiction, says Child Development Project Officer Vandana Sharma.

The adopting Class-I officer has to monitor development of children in the adopted anganwari centre every month. The programme will particularly focus on malnourished children and the officers will do the necessary work for improving their health and nutritional status.

“The officer concerned has to participate in rituals like namkaran, annaprashan, birthdays and other community-based events celebrated in the centre and encourage the children,” added the Child Development Project Officer.