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Home / Himachal Pradesh / SDM directs police to verify antecedents of migrants in Hamirpur's Nadaun

SDM directs police to verify antecedents of migrants in Hamirpur's Nadaun

Notices issued to landowners who have rented out their buildings or land to migrants

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Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:48 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Nadaun Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nishant Sharma has directed tehsildars and the police to provide a detailed report on shanties (slum dwellings) occupied by migrants across villages in the subdivision. He instructed officials to collect data on the total number of such shanties, the number of people residing in them and other relevant details.

Sharma said the administration had initiated strict action against migrants residing in the Nadaun subdivision without proper police registration and verification. He added that notices had been issued to landowners who had rented out their buildings or land to migrants.

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Nadaun Municipal Council president Summy Sony urged residents not to employ any migrant lacking proper identification and verification documents. He said the Municipal Council had also issued notices to migrants and residents to curb open defecation.

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