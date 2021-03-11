SDM serves notice on Baddi civic body over leaking sewers

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 17

Taking note of the leaking sewers at various places in Baddi, Nalagarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mahendra Pal has served notices to the city civic body and the Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) for causing public nuisance.

Sewage from the drains between Basanti Bagh and the bus stand flows on the road as these are blocked by waste. In a recent surprise inspection, the SDM found that the sewers have been damaged at many places. It was also found that the sewage was getting mixed with the water supply.

Confirming the action, Pal said, “A notice under Section 133 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been served to Baddi Executive Officer, the civic body and the Executive Engineer of the Jal Shakti Vibhag last evening for creating public nuisance as sewers are leaking at various places in the city.”

They have been directed to rectify the fault as it may lead to outbreak of water-borne diseases. Although the city residents have been protesting to get the sewers repair, little has been done to address the issue since the past three months.

Lack of coordination between the various agencies responsible for planning and maintaining the city’s infrastructure has led to its poor state.