SDM visits kids at bal ashram in Pangi

Our Correspondent

Pangi, November 14

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pangi Raman Gharsangi today met the children of Bal Balika Ashram at Killar tribal township to celebrate Children’s Day in Pangi tribal valley.

He spoke to the children about their routine, lifestyle and studies and took stock of the preparations in the hostel for the coming winter season. Drawing, painting and quiz competitions were organised in the ashram on the occasion, in which children participated enthusiastically and showcased their talent.

The SDM advised the children to work hard in life no matter what and also wished for a bright future for them.