SDMA to prepare database of masons, retd engineers

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) is preparing a database of trained masons and retired civil engineers for promoting safe construction practices in the state. “We will have the contact numbers of these people on our website. Anyone planning any type of construction can use the services of these trained professionals for building relatively safer structures,” said DC Rana, Director, SDMA.

A huge number of buildings were flattened or damaged following heavy rains this monsoon. The massive damage has brought the construction practices in the state under the cloud. The availability of trained masons, under the supervision of civil engineers, will help people construct relatively more disaster-resistant structures.

The scheme was launched in 2018, but it was hindered by the outbreak of Covid. Having seen the damage the buildings incurred this monsoon, especially the RCC structures, people are likely to welcome the scheme with open arms.

The addition of retired civil engineers to the scheme will make it even more effective. “You can’t leave the stability and safety of structure entirely to the masons, even if trained. It will be much better if individuals hire the services of civil engineers and structure engineers right from the time when the foundation laid. The masons will work under their supervision, and the structure built this way will be much safer,” said Rana.

He said people would need to keep safety of the structure among the top priorities while planning any sort of construction.

