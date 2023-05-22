SDM’s post vacant, works take a hit

Tribune News Service

Deepender Manta

Mandi, May 21

The post of Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been lying vacant in Dharampur subdivision of Mandi district for the past few months. Residents of the area are suffering as they cannot avail services provided at the SDM office.

Former zila parishad member Bhupender Singh alleged that in the last Assembly poll, the Congress had won only one seat from Dharampur out of total 10 seats in Mandi district. He said nine seats were won by the BJP.

He said it was strange that despite having a Congress MLA from Mandi district, the constituency was without SDM for the last six months. Due to this, area residents were facing inconvenience in getting their work done at the SDM office, he added.

Bhupender said, “The government and Dharampur Congress MLA Chander Shekhar should take note of the problems being faced by the residents. The government should depute SDM at Dharampur with immediate effect.”

He said, “The state government has directed Kotli SDM under the Sadar Assembly constituency to sit at the office of Dharampur SDM twice in a week for executing public works. However, his days of visit are not fixed. As there is no prior information of his visit to Dharampur, area residents fail to get their work done.”

He added, “The government should fix days of Kotli SDM’s visit until his counterpart is deputed permanently at Dharampur.”