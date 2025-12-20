SDPOs, SHOs can’t brief media now

The officials below the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) will not brief or interact with the media on matters relating to crime, law and order, investigations, policing policies and other official issues. As per the circular issued by the Director General of Police, only the SP of the district and the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the range are authorised to formally interact with the media on these matters with the prior approval of police headquarters.

The circular debars Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to address the media in their official capacity, issue statements or comments to print, electronic or social media, or give interviews, briefings or reactions on official matters, unless specifically authorised in writing by the competent authority. The order further notes that the instructions are in conformity with the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007, and Punjab Police Rules, 1943.

The circular asks supervisory officers to ensure that these instructions are strictly followed at all levels.