DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Seal of recognition: Sirmauri loiya gets GI tag

Seal of recognition: Sirmauri loiya gets GI tag

Traditionally, hand-woven from sheep wool sourced locally, the Sirmauri loiya has served as an indispensable winter garment in the cold mountainous regions of Sirmaur and parts of Shimla for centuries

article_Author
Pankaj Sharma
Updated At : 02:35 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Youths proudly wear the Sirmauri loiya.
Advertisement

Every thread of a Sirmauri loiya carries a story of survival, resilience and heritage. Long before modern winter clothing and synthetic textiles reached the Himalayas interiors, generations of people in the Trans-Giri region of Sirmaur district relied on hand-woven woollen garments to withstand biting cold and heavy snowfall. Woven from locally produced wool, the loiya was awarded not only for its exceptional warmth but also for its remarkable durability, often lasting long enough to be passed over by a father to his son and sometimes even to the next generation. Even when age left it torn, it was carefully repaired by hand using small woollen patches, locally known as “talli”, allowing its owner to use it for many more years. During the struggle for the creation of the hill state, among those who wore this centuries-old traditional attire was also Himachal Pradesh’s architect and founding Chief Minister, Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar, a native of Sirmaur. This enduring symbol of Sirmaur’s cultural identity has received national recognition with the grant of a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Advertisement

The Geographical Indication Registry, Chennai, under the Intellectual Property Office, Government of India, has issued the registration certificate recognising Sirmauri loiya under Class 25 (Clothing). The registration (bearing GI No. 931) has been granted in the name of the Sirmauri Loiya Weavers Association, with facilitation by the Himachal Pradesh Patent Information Centre under the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment.

Advertisement

Traditionally, hand-woven from sheep wool sourced locally, the Sirmauri loiya has served as an indispensable winter garment in the cold mountainous regions of Sirmaur and parts of Shimla for centuries. Known for its warmth, strength and distinctive weaving techniques passed over to generations, this handcrafted textile reflects the lifestyle, climate and cultural identity of the Himalayan communities.

Advertisement

The GI registration recognises the unique geographical origin and traditional production methods of Sirmauri loiya, ensuring that only authentic products originating from the notified region can be marketed under its name. The recognised geographical area includes designated parts of Sirmaur and Shimla districts, where the weaving tradition has flourished for generations.

Experts believe the GI tag will significantly strengthen the livelihoods of traditional weavers by protecting the product against imitation and unauthorised commercial use. It is also expected to enhance the product’s market value, create branding opportunities, encourage exports and attract greater interest from tourists and buyers seeking authentic Himalayan handloom products.

Advertisement

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, who is the MLA from Shillai, says the GI certification is a proud moment for Himachal, particularly Sirmaur. “Sirmauri loiya represents the skill, heritage and identity of our people. The GI tag will not only preserve this priceless tradition but also improve the economic prospects of local artisans and weavers. The state will continue to support and promote our traditional crafts on national and international platforms,” he says.

Pradeep Singta, president of the Hattee Vikas Manch, Sirmaur, calls the GI registration a historic achievement for the region’s cultural heritage. “For generations, the Sirmauri loiya has been an inseparable part of the life of people in the Trans-Giri region. The GI tag recognition is a tribute to the craftsmanship of our ancestors and it will inspire younger generations to preserve this unique legacy while creating new livelihood opportunities for traditional weavers,” he says.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts