Seal of recognition: Sirmauri loiya gets GI tag

Every thread of a Sirmauri loiya carries a story of survival, resilience and heritage. Long before modern winter clothing and synthetic textiles reached the Himalayas interiors, generations of people in the Trans-Giri region of Sirmaur district relied on hand-woven woollen garments to withstand biting cold and heavy snowfall. Woven from locally produced wool, the loiya was awarded not only for its exceptional warmth but also for its remarkable durability, often lasting long enough to be passed over by a father to his son and sometimes even to the next generation. Even when age left it torn, it was carefully repaired by hand using small woollen patches, locally known as “talli”, allowing its owner to use it for many more years. During the struggle for the creation of the hill state, among those who wore this centuries-old traditional attire was also Himachal Pradesh’s architect and founding Chief Minister, Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar, a native of Sirmaur. This enduring symbol of Sirmaur’s cultural identity has received national recognition with the grant of a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

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The Geographical Indication Registry, Chennai, under the Intellectual Property Office, Government of India, has issued the registration certificate recognising Sirmauri loiya under Class 25 (Clothing). The registration (bearing GI No. 931) has been granted in the name of the Sirmauri Loiya Weavers Association, with facilitation by the Himachal Pradesh Patent Information Centre under the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment.

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Traditionally, hand-woven from sheep wool sourced locally, the Sirmauri loiya has served as an indispensable winter garment in the cold mountainous regions of Sirmaur and parts of Shimla for centuries. Known for its warmth, strength and distinctive weaving techniques passed over to generations, this handcrafted textile reflects the lifestyle, climate and cultural identity of the Himalayan communities.

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The GI registration recognises the unique geographical origin and traditional production methods of Sirmauri loiya, ensuring that only authentic products originating from the notified region can be marketed under its name. The recognised geographical area includes designated parts of Sirmaur and Shimla districts, where the weaving tradition has flourished for generations.

Experts believe the GI tag will significantly strengthen the livelihoods of traditional weavers by protecting the product against imitation and unauthorised commercial use. It is also expected to enhance the product’s market value, create branding opportunities, encourage exports and attract greater interest from tourists and buyers seeking authentic Himalayan handloom products.

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Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, who is the MLA from Shillai, says the GI certification is a proud moment for Himachal, particularly Sirmaur. “Sirmauri loiya represents the skill, heritage and identity of our people. The GI tag will not only preserve this priceless tradition but also improve the economic prospects of local artisans and weavers. The state will continue to support and promote our traditional crafts on national and international platforms,” he says.

Pradeep Singta, president of the Hattee Vikas Manch, Sirmaur, calls the GI registration a historic achievement for the region’s cultural heritage. “For generations, the Sirmauri loiya has been an inseparable part of the life of people in the Trans-Giri region. The GI tag recognition is a tribute to the craftsmanship of our ancestors and it will inspire younger generations to preserve this unique legacy while creating new livelihood opportunities for traditional weavers,” he says.