Search for missing to go on till Sept 15: DGP

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 16

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said that search operation would continue till September 15 to trace the missing victims after the rain disaster in Himachal, especially in Kullu, Manali and Mandi.

He lauded the police work in rescue operation in Mandi. He also appreciated the efforts of Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan, who went to the flood-affected areas of Mandi district during rain to evacuate people out of their houses. The DGP said that the role of police and State Disaster Response Force was commendable in the rescue operation in Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti.

“Kullu-Manali has developed as a favourite tourist destination of the country, where more than one lakh tourists remain present every season,” he said.

He said that release of water from Pandoh dam caused flood in Beas river in Mandi, which caused huge devastation from Pandoh to Mandi city. On the sudden release of huge amount of water by BBMB without any notice, he said that it was a matter of investigation. Now is the time to deal with the disaster.

“Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has given approval to open police station at Manikaran and a DSP’s office at Kasol,” he said.

Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said 700 persons had been rescued in Mandi and seven bodies have been recovered so far.

