Search ops for persons swept away by Beas

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 24

Jawans of 3rd Battalion of the police, Pandoh, today conducted a search operation to locate people, who were swept away by the flooded Beas in Kullu and Manali on July 9 and 10. The search operation was carried out from the Pandoh Dam to the Beas downstream.

Bhagat Singh Thakur, commandant of 3rd Battalion, Pandoh, said, “On the directions of the police authorities, the jawans of the battalion yesterday conducted a search operation from the Pandoh Dam to the Beas upstream to locate the victims. Today, they conducted a search operation from the Pandoh Dam to the Beas downstream. However, there was no clue of the missing persons or their bodies.”

