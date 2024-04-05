Second batch of teachers leaves for Singapore

Shimla, April 4
The second batch of teachers has left for Singapore for the international exposure visit and training programme. The first batch had gone on the exposure trip in February. It’s the first time teachers from government schools have been sent on an international exposure trip.
Over 100 teachers will be exposed to Singapore’s educational system and innovative methods being used to teach the students during the tour.
Dinesh Steta, a school principal who was part of the first batch that visited Singapore in February, is all praise for the tour. “The tour was an eye opener for us all. We learnt and observed so many innovative concepts and ideas. The major thrust was on new approaches in learning and cooperative, experiential and collaborative learning,” said Steta.
“I was most impressed with the preparedness of the teachers. Regardless of their experience, the teachers came fully prepared for each and every class they took,” said Steta.
