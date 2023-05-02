Second wettest April since 2004 in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 1

This April has been the second wettest month since 2004. The state received 104.1 mm rainfall in April, 63 per cent excess than the normal 64 mm received in this month. April 2021 is the wettest since 2004, having received 111.8 mm rainfall. According to the Weather Department, four active western disturbances hit the state in April, causing fairly widespread precipitation across the state.

People carry umbrellas to shield themselves amid rain in Shimla on Monday. PTI

In April, only Lahaul and Spiti district received normal rainfall even as all other districts received excess rainfall. As many as eight districts received rainfall in “large excess”, recording over 60 per cent higher than normal rainfall. Bilaspur received the highest rainfall followed by Kullu and Shimla at second and third spot, respectively.

The minimum precipitation in the month of April since 2004 was recorded in 2022 with 89 per cent lower than normal rainfall. The state also witnessed 7-8 days of light to moderate hailstorm activity in low and mid hills in the district of Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Kullu and Solan. The incessant rainfall and hailstorm has caused significant damage to the crops and fruits, including stone fruits like cherry and plums. “The production has been hit so much that a cherry box, weighing 1300 grams, is selling for Rs 1,300- Rs 1,400 in Delhi,” said Deepak Singha, a stone fruit grower.

On Monday, light to moderate rainfall was recorded across the state with maximum average temperatures plunging 9.8 degree Celsius lower than normal. The Weather Department has issued orange alert for heavy rain for tomorrow as well.

Following the latest spell of precipitation, as many as 16 roads are closed while six distribution transformers have been affected.

Max rainfall in 2021; Orange alert issued