Section 114 imposed in Una district

Our Correspondent

Una, December 7

District Magistrate Raghav Sharma today imposed Section 144 in the district from 4 am till the end of the counting of votes tomorrow. In a press note issued here, he said that carrying of firearms except by policemen on duty would be prohibited during the period.

Sharma said the counting of votes for the Una, Kutlehar and Haroli Assembly seats would be held at Una Government College while counting for Chintpurni and Gagret Assembly segments would be held at Amb Government College and Gagret Government Polytechnic.

He said that 14 tables each had been set up for the counting of votes in the Chintpurni, Haroli, Una and Kutlehar segments while 10 tables for the Gagret segment. He added that after the counting of votes, five VVPAT machines would be selected randomly in each constituency for cross matching votes cast in EVMs with their slips.