Section 144 imposed in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 10

With campaign for Himachal polls coming to an end this evening, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Kangra district. Public gatherings for any political purpose have been banned under this Section.

The sale of liquor has also been banned in the district. The restrictions came into force from 5 pm on November 10 and will be in place till 5 pm on November 13.

The district police and para-military forces carried out flag march in various parts of the district to ensure people maintained peace and law and order during polling scheduled for November 12.